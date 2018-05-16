Dawson and Sons named Business of the Month

Dawson and Sons, Inc. was nominated for Business of the Month by a satisfied customer who stated that, “Mr. Dawson has a great demeanor and is always willing to go the extra step to help his customers out. During a local storm we noticed a leak and contacted Bill. He informed us of his schedule and even though he was extremely busy ran by to take care of our problem. He is always diligent when it comes to his word.”

When Bill was contacted about this nomination and learned of the reason, he stated that this is the most challenging part of his business.

"It is hard to tell people that it will be a while before I can get to them, especially when the problem needs immediate attention," he said. "It's just hard to get people called back at the end of a long day of work but I try! It's just part of being a contractor."