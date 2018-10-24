Davidsmeier and Tracy receive Exchange Club honors

Lydia Davidsmeier was honored as the Youth of the Month by the Beardstown Exchange Club during its Oct. 18 meeting. Introduced by Bill Myers, Beardstown High School principal, Lydia is the daughter of Chad and Elissa Harrison. She has a 4.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.

During her high school career, she has been involved in marching band, soccer, Spanish Club, scholastic bowl (captain) and as a 4-H officer. She is vice president of the Senior Class, treasurer of the Art Club and a member of the National Honor Society.

Lydia also serves as a volunteer mentor at Gard Elementary School.