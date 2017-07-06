Danner reaches 6th Dan

Jonathon M. Danner of Beardstown has been promoted to 6th Dan Master Black Belt. Jonathon studies the martial arts of Tae Kwon Do and Hapkido under the instruction of Grand Master Ted Danner at the Beardstown Armory.

Jonathon has studied the martial arts from the age of 2. He has competed and placed in local, state, national, and international tournaments. Jonathon is a supervisor at JBS Beardstown and an instructor at Flying Dragon Tae Kwon Do. He has four children, three of which also study martial arts. He took two tests, one at the Flying Dragon School and one at the Soo Kim Martial Arts Academy. He had to perform in sparring, breaking, self-defense, and forms, to earn this degree.

