The Chandlerville Fire Department acquired a 1991 GMC tanker/pump truck June 25, purchasing the truck from the Shawnee on Delaware, PA fire department. The truck has 12,000 miles and has a 2,000 gallon water capacity. Pictured, left to right, are Assistant Fire Chief Mike Ryan, Chandlerville Mayor Tim Richard and Fire Chief Chuck Force.

The Chandlerville Fire Department is hoping to host a water ball fight with other fire departments. During the July 8 meeting of the Chandlerville Village Board, assistant fire chief Mike Ryan noted the water ball fight would be Aug. 22 if there is enough interest from other fire departments. The activity is usually held during the annual Chandlerville Burgoo, but since that is canceled this…