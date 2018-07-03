Home

Culbertson names Employee of the Quarter

Tue, 07/03/2018 - 14:51 Casscounty2

Culbertson Memorial Hospital has chosen Shelley Dickerson, a Certified Nursing Assistant, as the 2018 Employee of the Second Quarter. Shelley has worked at Elmer Hugh Taylor Clinic in Beardstown for the past two years and is currently a nurse for Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Courtney Elliott.

Through nominations submitted by her fellow co-workers, as well as her desire to be a team player, Shelley was the obvious pick for Employee of the Quarter. Shelley says she likes that every day at the clinic is different and there is never a dull moment. She especially likes hearing back from her patients and the community when they have received great care at Taylor Clinic.

