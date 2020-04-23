Culbertson, Memorial Medical Center join to fight spread of COVID-19

Body

Springfield’s Memorial Medical Center and Rushville’s Culbertson Memorial Hospital have teamed up to establish a respiratory clinic at Beardstown’s Elmer Hugh Taylor Clinic in a joint effort to limit the local effects of the COVID-19 virus.

This joint medical operation comes on the heels of this weekend’s announcements of the first COVID-19 cases to impact Cass County.

“We know that people are scared, and we’re doing this so people will know we are prepared to respond to situations growing out of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Molly Sorrell, marketing and community relations director for Culbertson Hospital.

Tents have been erected outside the Taylor Clinic where patients with respiratory issues may be screened or tested for COVID-19. The screening will be conducted by appointment.

Anyone interested in being screened or tested for the COVID-19 virus should call 217-322-5218 to arrange an appointment. The respiratory clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

When patients arrive at the parking lot, someone will approach the car and ask if the occupants have an appointment to be seen by someone in the clinic, or if they are here to be screened or tested for the coronavirus.

Patients to be seen by the clinic will be directed to the parking spaces on the left side of the facility, while those seeking screening at the respiratory clinic will be given a number and directed to one of the tents on the parking lot’s right side.

Respiratory clinic patients will then pull their vehicle into a tent space and remain in their vehicle for screening or (if necessary) COVID-19 testing.