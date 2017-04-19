Culbertson Memorial Hospital offers therapy services

Let’s face it. Illinois winters are tough -- and long. So with the arrival of green grass, budding trees, bright flowers, and warm sunshine, there’s much more than just a physical change in our environment. Spring also revitalizes our energy as we start to enjoy our favorite outdoor activities and “seize the day.” It seems fitting, then, that April also happens to be Occupational Therapy Month. After all, “OT” not only helps people engage in their daily activities, but also gives them renewed ability to enjoy life to the fullest -- despite challenges that often feel tough and long.

This is really true of all types of therapy, not just OT. Culbertson Memorial Hospital is pleased to be a part of putting spring in your step through their occupational, physical and speech therapy services in Beardstown.

