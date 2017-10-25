Culbertson Employee of the Quarter

Culbertson Memorial Hospital recently announced Donald Sarnecki as the 2017 Employee of the Third Quarter. Donald works in housekeeping, and has been a part of the Culbertson Memorial staff for almost nine years.

Donald was selected as the Employee of the Quarter from nominations submitted by his fellow co-workers and by “his hard work and positive attitude he puts forth every day.” Donald said he enjoys working at Culbertson Memorial Hospital for the good people he encounters. He believes housekeeping is important to keep the hospital clean, which helps prevent infections and the spread of germs.

