Home

CrimeStoppers seeks information

Wed, 07/19/2017 - 11:33 casscounty2

    Crimestoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist area Law Enforcement in their investigations of several motor vehicle thefts throughout the area. Between July 6 and July 12, police have received over ten reports of vehicle thefts and attempted thefts. Among three vehicles still not recovered are: an Orange Chevrolet Silverado, a White GMC Club Cab, and a  2002 Grey Pickup. The thefts occurred throughout Jacksonville and in Alexander, Cass County, and Portuguese Hill Road. Police and Crimestoppers strongly urge motorists to remove keys and lock vehicles.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Korsmeyer to celebrate 90th birthday in July

    The children and grandchildren of Carnell Korsmeyer invite friends to an observance of her 90th birthday (that occurred on June 14) at the Round House on July 22 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Morris celebrates birthday
Hembroughs to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
Frazee-Dickhut wedding
Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary
Pilger 95th Birthday

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers