CrimeStoppers seeks information

Crimestoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist area Law Enforcement in their investigations of several motor vehicle thefts throughout the area. Between July 6 and July 12, police have received over ten reports of vehicle thefts and attempted thefts. Among three vehicles still not recovered are: an Orange Chevrolet Silverado, a White GMC Club Cab, and a 2002 Grey Pickup. The thefts occurred throughout Jacksonville and in Alexander, Cass County, and Portuguese Hill Road. Police and Crimestoppers strongly urge motorists to remove keys and lock vehicles.

