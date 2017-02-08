CrimeStoppers of Morgan and Scott Counties

Crimestoppers of Morgan & Scott County are again requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their ongoing cases of car burglaries. In the overnight hours of July 26 and 27, JPD received 20 reports of vehicles entered into overnight and another five vehicles removed. Among the items taken from the unlocked vehicles were binoculars, change, keys, and a Garmin GPS system. The four remaining missing vehicles are: a 2001 Navy Blue Jeep Cherokee, taken from West Railroad street; a Red 2001 Chevrolet Equinox taken from Galena Dr. (it should be noted the vehicle has damage to the driver side rear quarter panel). Also removed were a Red 2010 Ford Taurus from Queen’s Lane and a 2005 White Dodge Caravan removed from East Superior in Jacksonville. The Police and Crimestoppers again urge the public to remove keys from and lock all vehicles.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning these incidents or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout.” More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com.

