Crime Stoppers

Crimestoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent hit and run. At approximately 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday June 21, an unknown person struck a parked trailer in the 100 block of West Chambers and fled the scene. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored late 90s Chevrolet Blazer driven by a white female with brown hair. The vehicle was traveling West bound on Chambers when it struck the parked trailer.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the two-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout.” More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com.

