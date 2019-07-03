Council hears update on Princess Theater

The Beardstown City Council received an update on the Princess Theater situation during Tuesday night’s council meeting. The building has been declared as structurally unsound, with the street in front of it closed to traffic.

Alderman Tim Harris said that building owner Eric Cooper is still trying to get insurance coverage for the demolition of the building. Harris relayed that Cooper said he has three potential buyers for the bricks, but nothing confirmed. He added equipment has been brought to the site but does not have enough reach for the upper areas.

