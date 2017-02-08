The connection between gardening and cooking

I’m a foodie along with being a plant lover. I love to cook and bake and be in the kitchen, so of course there is a direct connection between the two. Gardening and cooking go hand in hand and usually that means our thoughts turn towards vegetables, but what would be a recipe without flavor from herbs?

By default every year I grow basil. I’m a huge fan of fresh pesto – if you’ve never had it I definitely recommend it. The store-bought pre-made product just doesn’t cut it compared with homemade pesto with fresh basil. Basil is great because it’s one of those herbs that’s really easy to grow in containers; you harvest leaves as you need and the plant just keeps on growing. I just harvest leaves as needed.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.