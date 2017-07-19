Home

Color Kingdom Bible School

Wed, 07/19/2017 - 11:12 casscounty2

    The First Evangelical Lutheran Church and the First United Methodist Church will be holding their Vacation Bible School on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, at the First Lutheran Church located at Fourth and Lafayette Streets. Children in grades Pre-K through fifth grade are invited to attend. Children may be pre-registered by contacting either church office (First Lutheran: 323-1770; First United Methodist: 323-1257). Bus service will be provided for children who are pre-registered.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Korsmeyer to celebrate 90th birthday in July

    The children and grandchildren of Carnell Korsmeyer invite friends to an observance of her 90th birthday (that occurred on June 14) at the Round House on July 22 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Morris celebrates birthday
Hembroughs to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
Frazee-Dickhut wedding
Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary
Pilger 95th Birthday

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers