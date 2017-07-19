Color Kingdom Bible School

The First Evangelical Lutheran Church and the First United Methodist Church will be holding their Vacation Bible School on Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, at the First Lutheran Church located at Fourth and Lafayette Streets. Children in grades Pre-K through fifth grade are invited to attend. Children may be pre-registered by contacting either church office (First Lutheran: 323-1770; First United Methodist: 323-1257). Bus service will be provided for children who are pre-registered.

