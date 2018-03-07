College to host Physics Festival for area students

Illinois College in Jacksonville will host

a Physics Festival that is free and open to

the public on Friday, March 16, from 9 a.m.

to 1 p.m. in Bruner Fitness and Recreation

Center, located on campus.

The event is designed for youth, especially

those in middle school and high

school, and will introduce various scientific

concepts in physics.

A variety of around 30 fun, interactive

demonstrations and activities will be led

by Illinois College students, including a

chance to make your own sail, create Star

Wars sounds, experiment with sand pendulums,

explore stargazing with telescopes

and the chance to make physics toys.

Dr. Pratheesh Jakkala, assistant professor

of physics, said the event is meant to

reduce fear of physics among students.

“We want to show how fun and entertaining

learning physics can be. Our students

who are presenting activities will also

improve their physics application methodologies

and design skills,” said Jakkala.

For more information about the event or

making arrangements for a school or class

to attend, contact Dr. Jakkala at 217-245-

3468 or pratheesh.jakkala@ic.edu.