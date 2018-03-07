College to host Physics Festival for area students
Illinois College in Jacksonville will host
a Physics Festival that is free and open to
the public on Friday, March 16, from 9 a.m.
to 1 p.m. in Bruner Fitness and Recreation
Center, located on campus.
The event is designed for youth, especially
those in middle school and high
school, and will introduce various scientific
concepts in physics.
A variety of around 30 fun, interactive
demonstrations and activities will be led
by Illinois College students, including a
chance to make your own sail, create Star
Wars sounds, experiment with sand pendulums,
explore stargazing with telescopes
and the chance to make physics toys.
Dr. Pratheesh Jakkala, assistant professor
of physics, said the event is meant to
reduce fear of physics among students.
“We want to show how fun and entertaining
learning physics can be. Our students
who are presenting activities will also
improve their physics application methodologies
and design skills,” said Jakkala.
For more information about the event or
making arrangements for a school or class
to attend, contact Dr. Jakkala at 217-245-
3468 or pratheesh.jakkala@ic.edu.