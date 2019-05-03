CNBC Stock Draft features Beardstown Ladies again

For the third straight year, portable set lights, wireless mics, smart phones and internet connections have put the Beardstown Ladies and the Lincoln Courtroom at center stage during CNBC’s Power Lunch segment.

The local ladies’ investment club was first featured in 2017 as one of eight competitors trying to pick the best performing stocks from a specified list.

The hometown ladies surprised the field by finishing third, and improved their position last year by taking second place honors.

This year, however, they found themselves in the unenviable position of picking last. “They drew numbers out of a tumbler this year and we got #1, so we throught it meant we’d get first pick. But the order was reversed, so getting #1 actually meant we got to pick last.”

The Beardstown Ladies were, in a sense, forced to stand on the sidelines and watch as their competitors grabbed up six of the stocks they had identified as being in their top 10 choices.

