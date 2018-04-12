Club marks Child Abuse Prevention Month

In 1979 the National Exchange Club adopted Children Abuse Prevention as its National Project. In keeping with this, the Beardstown Exchange Club welcomed Beardstown’s Mayor Leslie Harris to its April 5 meeting to read and formally sign a Child Abuse Prevention Proclamation signifying the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Beardstown.

Members are asked to wear blue each Monday during the month of April to bring awareness to this problem. The club has several activities planned to further that awareness.

Mayor Harris expressed appreciation to the local Exchange Club for its contributions and services to the community of Beardstown.