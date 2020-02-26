City of Beardstown urges citizens to get counted

The City of Beardstown would like to talk about how important the Census is to our community. The 2020 Census shapes the future of everyone in town. An accurate count means more funding for the local library, schools, roads, healthcare and other public services. It is completely confidential. The data collected when you fill out your 2020 Census will only be used for statistics to help the government better decide how to allot funds and other resources.

