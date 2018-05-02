Home

Cinco de Mayo celebration schedule set for this weekend

Wed, 05/02/2018 - 16:05 Casscounty2

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Food tents and Sonido Latino music

12:30-1 p.m. - Walking from Catholic Church to Art Zeeck Park

1-1:30 p.m. - United States and Mexico’s National Anthems and Coronation of the infantile queen and princesses.

1:30-3 p.m. Artistic Presentation Tamborazo Clave de Sol

3-4 p.m. - Artistic events of community (raffle for mothers)

4 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Band Compaz del Rancho (computer raffle)

6 p.m. - Closing

Cass County Star Gazette

