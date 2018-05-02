Cinco de Mayo celebration schedule set for this weekend
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Food tents and Sonido Latino music
12:30-1 p.m. - Walking from Catholic Church to Art Zeeck Park
1-1:30 p.m. - United States and Mexico’s National Anthems and Coronation of the infantile queen and princesses.
1:30-3 p.m. Artistic Presentation Tamborazo Clave de Sol
3-4 p.m. - Artistic events of community (raffle for mothers)
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Band Compaz del Rancho (computer raffle)
6 p.m. - Closing