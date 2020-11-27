Church to give away cleaning supplies

Body

Servant’s Heart, a ministry of the First Christian Church of Beardstown, will be holding a drive-through give-away of cleaning supplies from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec 5.

Each basket will contain an assortment of household cleaning and personal care items as well as paper products. School supplies will also be included in the baskets for families with school-aged children in the household.

The baskets are free but they must be reserved. This is a first-come, first-served event, as quantities are limited. To reserve a basket, call Kelly at the church office at 217-323-1677. Baskets must be picked up the day of the give-away.