Church conducting Psalms study

Thu, 05/10/2018 - 16:34 Casscounty2

The First Congregational Church of Beardstown is conducting a six-week study of the Book of Psalms.

The first session of the “bakers’ dozen” of psalms, held May 5, concentrated on Psalm 98 and what it means to praise God. The May 12 session will begin at 10 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall to discuss Psalms 99 and 100. &nbsp;&nbsp;<ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>

