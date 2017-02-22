Christmas, Easter vacations are returning to Virginia

In a nod to tradition, the Virginia Board of Education Tuesday evening decided the district will have Christmas and Easter vacations rather than winter and spring breaks.

As a result of a suggestion by board member Tim Krause, the traditional designations will return for the 2017-2018 school year.

The board also learned that the estimated cost of materials for planned parking lot and roadway work at the school is $32,000. The estimate was developed by Virginia Public Works Director Randy McClure. The school district will pay for materials and the city will provide both labor and equipment. The exact cost will not be known until bids are received later this year.

