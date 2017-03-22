Christian Church volunteers

First Christian Church, 1421 Beard Street, will hold a Spring Community Work Day on Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. til noon. The Servants Heart Ministry sponsors a work day a few times a year to serve the elderly and those in the community who need minor home repairs. These projects might include painting, yard work, window washing, or other minor projects. After the completion of all projects, the lunch crew at FCC will provide a meal for the volunteers and for those whom they served that day. Those who have these needs may call the church office at 323-1677 by Friday, April 7 to share their contact information and their need. Community volunteers are also welcome.

