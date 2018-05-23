Home

Chris Vallillo to perform “Lincoln through Music” at Old Lincoln Courtroom

Wed, 05/23/2018 - 17:03 Casscounty2

The BHS Class of 1973 in partnership with the Lincoln Courtroom Museum will host a musical performance by Midwest famed musician Chris Vallillo on Saturday, May 26, from 1-3 p.m.

The show, “Lincoln through Music,” will feature Chris performing on six-string and bottleneck slide guitars and harmonica. His website, www.chrisvallillo.com,    adds this: “Vallillo weaves original, contemporary, and traditional songs and narratives into a compelling and entertaining portrait of the history and lifestyles of the Midwest.”
Dirty Linen magazine described the music as “vivid, original story songs” delivered with an “eye for detail and a sense of history” while Folk Wax Magazine Editor, Arthur Wood, said “Vallillo’s guitar playing flows like warm honey and is a true aural delight.” &nbsp;&nbsp;<ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>

Lifestyle

Let’s not forget the sacrifices

"Memorial Day," originally called "Decoration Day," is a day of remembrance for those who have died in service of the United States of America.

Morning by morning, God granting good, perfect gifts
A mother’s greatest reward is God’s praise
A God for all the seasons

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2018

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers