Chris Vallillo to perform “Lincoln through Music” at Old Lincoln Courtroom

The BHS Class of 1973 in partnership with the Lincoln Courtroom Museum will host a musical performance by Midwest famed musician Chris Vallillo on Saturday, May 26, from 1-3 p.m.

The show, “Lincoln through Music,” will feature Chris performing on six-string and bottleneck slide guitars and harmonica. His website, www.chrisvallillo.com, adds this: “Vallillo weaves original, contemporary, and traditional songs and narratives into a compelling and entertaining portrait of the history and lifestyles of the Midwest.”

Dirty Linen magazine described the music as "vivid, original story songs" delivered with an "eye for detail and a sense of history" while Folk Wax Magazine Editor, Arthur Wood, said "Vallillo's guitar playing flows like warm honey and is a true aural delight."