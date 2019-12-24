Home

Chris Parlier CASSCOMM Employee of 2019

Tue, 12/24/2019 - 08:25 Casscounty2

    Chris Parlier of Virginia, was recently awarded Employee of 2019 at the CASSCOMM Christmas Party. All employees attending the annual Christmas party had a chance to vote for who they felt deserved Employee of the Year. Employee of the Year is selected from the winning employees of each quarter. In 2019 of the 4 nominees awarded, Chris Parlier was named employee of the year.

 

