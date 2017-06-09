Chosen Ones concert

Gospel Music recording artists The Chosen Ones will be appearing on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. The concert will be held at First Christian Church, 117 West Washington in Mt. Sterling. The Chosen Ones are celebrating over 40 years in Gospel Music, having begun their ministry in 1974. They have sung throughout the United States and abroad, performing over 150 personal appearances annually. They have released over 30 recordings, which have included four national radio releases. Their latest recording, “There’s a Purpose” was released in June 2014. To learn more about their ministry you can visit www.thechosenones.org.

