Chipman earns IHSA Media Distinguished Service Award

Cass County Star-Gazette Sports Editor Don Chipman has been named a recipient of the 2018-19 Media Distinguished Service Award, joining three other sports journalists to be so honored by IHSA.

"Chip" as he's known by most, joins KHQA-TV Sports Anchor Chris Duerr, WMBD-TV's Kurt Pegler, and the Daily Herald's sportswriter Marty Maciaszek as members of the IHSA's sixth class of honorees.