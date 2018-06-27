Children’s theater production June 28-29

The Beardstown Park District, in conjunction with the Beardstown Grand Opera House, announces its annual summer children’s theater presentation, “The Granny Awards,” a musical fairy tale starring Granny and other favorite fairy tale characters.

In the play, Granny has recently retired and has planned a big night of awards honoring the characters that have given memorable performances over the years.