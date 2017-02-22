Chase Piehler selected to All-Area
By:
Don Chipman
Chase Piehler, a sophomore at BHS, was selected to the All-Area Golf team by the SJ-R.
Piehler placed 47th in this year’s state golf tournament where he compiled a four-round total of a +24. Piehler placed 13th at the sectional qualifier which allowed him to advance on to the state tourney.
The sophomore played as the O&B’s No. 1 player and was meet medalist on several occasions this season.
