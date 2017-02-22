Home

Chase Piehler selected to All-Area

Wed, 02/22/2017 - 13:54 casscounty2
By: 
Don Chipman

    Chase Piehler, a sophomore at BHS, was selected to the All-Area Golf team by the SJ-R.
    Piehler placed 47th in this year’s state golf tournament where he compiled a four-round total of a +24. Piehler placed 13th at the sectional qualifier which allowed him to advance on to the state tourney.
     The sophomore played as the O&B’s No. 1 player and was meet medalist on several occasions this season.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Wessel Anniversary

    Tony and Brenda (Ralston) Wessel of Frederick will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on March 26.

Roberts 95th birthday
Weishaar 97th birthday
Surratt celebrates 91st birthday on January 8
Sims celebrate 30th
Schone Anniversary

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers