Chase Piehler selected to All-Area

Chase Piehler, a sophomore at BHS, was selected to the All-Area Golf team by the SJ-R.

Piehler placed 47th in this year’s state golf tournament where he compiled a four-round total of a +24. Piehler placed 13th at the sectional qualifier which allowed him to advance on to the state tourney.

The sophomore played as the O&B’s No. 1 player and was meet medalist on several occasions this season.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.