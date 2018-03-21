Home

Chapin trustees vote in favor of needed upgrades at firehouse

Wed, 03/21/2018

Changes are coming to the firehouse in Chapin. Village trustees entered into an agreement with Ameren Illinois to upgrade the lighting system. Cors Electric will exchange the current lighting for energy-efficient LED lighting. Cost of the exchange will be $4,200 with Ameren picking up $2,300 of the cost. The project is expected to pay for itself in energy savings in 44 months.

