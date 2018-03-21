Chapin trustees vote in favor of needed upgrades at firehouse

Changes are coming to the firehouse in Chapin. Village trustees en- tered into an agreement with Ameren Illinois to upgrade the lighting sys- tem. Cors Electric will ex- change the current light- ing for energy-efficient LED lighting. Cost of the exchange will be $4,200 with Ameren picking up $2,300 of the cost. The project is expected to pay for itself in energy savings in 44 months. <ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>