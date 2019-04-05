Chapin department receives gift from 18M&M

18M&M Foundation made a donation of $1,750 to the Chapin Volunteer Fire Department. The donation was made in memory of Jay Miller, the founding member of the 18M&M Foundation and member of the Chapin Volunteer Fire Department.

“The purpose of this donation is to further the mission of the fire department and assist them to purchase needed resources they normally would not be able to afford,” says Chris Norton, 18M&M Foundation Officer.

Chief Scott Pahlmann said, “This is a significant donation to the fire department. We are extremely grateful and humbled that the 18M&M Foundation thought of us when they decided to make this donation. We want to use the donation in a manner that will not only benefit the community and the fire department, but also commemorate Jay’s contribution to the community. Jay was someone you could always call and know that he would be there in any situation.”

