Changing the way we mourn...

To say the COVID-19 virus has dramatically changed the lives of everyone virtually word-wide would be at best an understatement.

It has directly or indirectly touched all of our lives by forcing changes in the way we work and live.

Though no COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Cass County, the virus continues to impact the families of the victims it claims.

While Gov. Pritzker’s executive order requires Illinoisans to “stay at home,” funeral homes have been classified as essential services under the governor’s executive order and will continue to operate.

Both of Beardstown’s funeral homes will remain open to serve families’ needs, but COVID-19, however, has forced significant changes in the ways funeral homes can deliver their services.

The operators of both the Colwell Memorial Home and Sager Funeral Home say they will abide by federal and state guidance that limits gatherings of people to 10 attendees or less.

“This poses a problem for large families,” said Scott Lummis, funeral director at the Sager Funeral Home. “This is going to require us to think differently when it comes to the way we handle visitations and services,” he said.

