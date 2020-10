Chandlerville Village Board sets trick-or-treat hours

Trick or treat will be held in Chandlerville from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31. During the Oct. 14 meeting of the Chandlerville Village Board, it was noted that residents who are willing to participate should have their front lights on. There will be a Halloween parade on Sunday, Oct. 25, along with Trunk of Treats at 4 p.m. Fire Chief Chuck Force informed the board that the…