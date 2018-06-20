Home

Chandlerville street repair delayed

Wed, 06/20/2018 - 17:05 Casscounty2
Michael Kloppenburg

The Chandlerville Village Board has had to delay planned street repairs on English Avenue. Other repair projects have consumed all of the available materials said Mayor Tim Richard at last week's village board meeting. The village would need to acquire more materials to do the repairs.

