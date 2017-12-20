Chandlerville parking ticket expensive

Chandlerville resident Albert Hoseman

attended the December meeting of the village

board to express his displeasure with a

parking ticket written by Chandlerville police.

In Chandlerville, a parking ticket is a

$100 fine.

Hoseman argued with Mayor Tim Richard

and police officer Zach Zillion over the

visibility of the no parking strip where he

had been ticketed.

