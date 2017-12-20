Chandlerville parking ticket expensive
Wed, 12/20/2017 - 09:36 casscounty2
By:
Michael Kloppenburg
Chandlerville resident Albert Hoseman
attended the December meeting of the village
board to express his displeasure with a
parking ticket written by Chandlerville police.
In Chandlerville, a parking ticket is a
$100 fine.
Hoseman argued with Mayor Tim Richard
and police officer Zach Zillion over the
visibility of the no parking strip where he
had been ticketed.
To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.