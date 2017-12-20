Home

Chandlerville parking ticket expensive

Wed, 12/20/2017 - 09:36 casscounty2
By: 
Michael Kloppenburg

Chandlerville resident Albert Hoseman
attended the December meeting of the village
board to express his displeasure with a
parking ticket written by Chandlerville police.
In Chandlerville, a parking ticket is a
$100 fine.
Hoseman argued with Mayor Tim Richard
and police officer Zach Zillion over the
visibility of the no parking strip where he
had been ticketed.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Yates 67th anniversary

    R. C. and Ann Yates celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary at their home on Oct. 8.

Duckwiler anniversary
Hutson wedding held
Bergman birthday
Chambers celebrate anniversary
Wade Reunion

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers