Chandlerville man files complaint alleging election impropriety

At 71 years old, Chandlerville resident Hal Carlock decided he’d do something he’d never done before.

“I decided I’d run for a seat on the village board,” Carlock said, “because I wanted to do something to help my community. I didn’t go into it with any agenda. I just wanted to try and make my community better, and people had encouraged me to run.”

Carlock was one of five candidates seeking three open seats on the Chandlerville Village Board. In the end, he came up just short, losing the last seat by just three votes. Ronnie Pherigo with 93 votes and Roy Brown with 89 votes each won a board seat, while Penny Meyer received 64 votes and Carlock garnered 61.

“I lost,” he said. “I didn’t get enough votes to win. I can accept that.”

What Hal Carlock can’t accept, however, is what he learned after the election.

“My wife and I didn’t vote in Chandlerville. We voted at the courthouse in Virginia, because I didn’t know if I would be busy working on election day.”

Carlock said after the

election he was approached by, and received phone calls from other Chandlerville residents who told him Penny Meyer (whose three-vote margin gave her the last seat on the village board) was present in the polling place, and serving as an election judge in a precinct where her name appeared on the ballot.

While he does not dispute the vote totals, Carlock now questions whether or not Meyer’s presence as a judge influenced any votes.

Carlock, in a written complaint to the State Board of Elections, indicated he called Cass County Clerk Shelly Wessel to question the legality of Meyer’s service as an election judge. According to Carlock’s complaint, Wessel told him she had allowed Meyer to serve as an election judge because there was a shortage of available judges in the precinct, a statement Carlock believes was not truthful.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.