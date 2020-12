Thanksgiving

Long before the sun ever peeked over the bluffs that form the eastern wall of the Sangamon River Valley at Chandlerville, the lights were already on in the American Legion Hall. Before 5 a.m, Josh Bartels had started the coffee and water was heating on the stove for what would become “a potato peeling party” in the kitchen. It was, to be sure, an early start to a day on any day, but this…