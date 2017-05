Chandlerville Fire Department will be having their second annual fish fry fundraiser this Saturday, May 20. The event will be held at the firehouse located at 121 N Main Street in Chandlerville from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. On the menu is fresh catfish and buffalo with cole slaw, potato salad, and baked beans. Orders for t-shirts will also be taken.

