Home

Celebrating the 2017 Perennial Plant

Wed, 03/15/2017 - 10:29 casscounty2
By: 
Kari Houle

    The other day I was teaching about Ornamental Grasses to a new group of Master Gardeners and some of the grasses I spoke about had been previously selected as the Perennial Plant of the Year.  This of course got me to thinking that somehow I had failed to look into the 2017 Perennial Plant of the Year.  How in the world did that happen?
    I was thrilled to discover that the 2017 Perennial Plant of the Year is Asclepias tuberosa – Butterfly Weed. This native Illinois plant is a larval food source for Monarchs, Queen Butterfly, and the Milkweed Tussock Moth and it’s also known as a butterfly magnet for the nectar it produces.  It’s also visited by various other pollinators including honeybees.

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Hamm 70th anniversary

    Pete and Lois Hamm were married on March 15, 1947.
    Cards or notes can be sent to them in care of Evergreen Place, 8570 St. Luke’s Drive, Beardstown, IL 62618.

Wessel 50th anniversary
Taylor celebrates 95th
Wessel Anniversary
Roberts 95th birthday
Weishaar 97th birthday

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers