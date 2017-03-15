Celebrating the 2017 Perennial Plant

The other day I was teaching about Ornamental Grasses to a new group of Master Gardeners and some of the grasses I spoke about had been previously selected as the Perennial Plant of the Year. This of course got me to thinking that somehow I had failed to look into the 2017 Perennial Plant of the Year. How in the world did that happen?

I was thrilled to discover that the 2017 Perennial Plant of the Year is Asclepias tuberosa – Butterfly Weed. This native Illinois plant is a larval food source for Monarchs, Queen Butterfly, and the Milkweed Tussock Moth and it’s also known as a butterfly magnet for the nectar it produces. It’s also visited by various other pollinators including honeybees.

