CCHC celebrates Health Center Week

Cass County Health Clinic celebrated National Health Center Week Aug. 13-19 with numerous free community events. If you stopped by either office, you were offered a small snack as a token of their appreciation.

CCHC celebrated Community Wellness Day with screenings, health resources and games/prizes at Riverside Apartments in Beardstown. Thursday, Senator Jil Tracy stopped by the clinic for a meet and greet open to the public and Friday Brandt staff were able to take advantage of free screenings and breakfast at their Ashland location. Delaney Sieving, Health Educator for CCHC, offered a presentation on stress management during Cass Communication’s lunch hour. CCHC ended National Health Center Week with a bang at their Children’s Community Day at the Beardstown office. Thanks to the generosity of local sponsors, over 6,000 lbs of food were provided to 100 local families through the mobile food bank. CCHC also offered health screenings/resources, bounce houses, games/prizes and popsicles. Keep an eye out for more upcoming events!

