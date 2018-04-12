CassComm promotion benefits schools

CASSCOMM recently donated checks to school districts in Cass County from a promotion held at the beginning of the 2017-18 school year.

CASSCOMM ran an internet promotion in August for internet services and for every new customer gained in that area the business donated money back to the school district to be used wherever it needed the most.

"I think this was a great promotion that CASSCOMM did and was a great way to help the schools," Casey French, CASSCOMM marketing and PR director said. "Being on a school board myself, I understand every little bit of money a school can get is great!"