CassComm is business of the month

The Beardstown Chamber of Commerce has announced its first Business of the Month using a new system. Receiving the honor is Cass Communications.

The procedure now used to choose the business of the month is based on merit and input from community members. The Chamber received four nominations and then chose the winner based on criteria that can be found on the Beardstown Chamber of Commerce website (www.beardstownil.org). Residents are encouraged to go to the site and check out the process and nominate a deserving business or businesses.

Cass Communications was nominated by a citizen who gave the following reasons: “In addition to providing quality telephone, internet, and cable services, Cass Communications, Inc. sets the standards with regard to community giving. They provide continuous year around contributions to various fundraisers and events in our community and recently gave a sizable donation to cover the costs of ambulance equipment necessary in providing advanced life support services to residents of Cass County.”