Cass County

A Beardstown family is celebrating a joyous Christmas season thanks to the actions of a Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy When Alec Bunfill responded to a 911 dispatch report of a 9-month-old infant drowning at a Beardstown residence on Dec. 14, he turned out to be the right man, in the right job, in the right place at the right time. He along with Beardstown Police officers were the first to…