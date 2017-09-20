Cass-Schuyler Public Transit parade route

Cass-Schuyler Public Transit will be running a route during Fall Fun Festival weekend. Children under 5 will ride free with a paying parent or guardian. Drop off and pick up will only be at the corners of 4th and State Streets. For a return ride home individuals will have to return to that location. Their schedule will be Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call CSPT at 323-4512 to schedule a ride.

