Cass-Schuyler Hospice receives award

Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice has been named a 2018 Hospice Honors recipient by HEALTH- CAREfirst, the leading provider of Web-based home health and hospice software, billing and coding services, CAHPS surveys and advanced analytics. Hospice Honors is a program that recognizes hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the care giver’s point of view.

Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice, a department of the Cass County Health Department, currently serves patients in Cass, Brown, Morgan, Schuyler and Scott counties. The program was started in 1994 as a way to provide support and care for people in the final phase of a terminal illness.