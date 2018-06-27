Home

Cass Rural Water District reports completion of Newmansville line

Wed, 06/27/2018 - 15:36 Casscounty2
By: 
Michael Kloppenburg

Board President Jeff Cosner reported to the Cass Rural Water District Board at last week’s meeting that construction of the Newmansville Road water line extension is finished. Because construction continued into planting season, CRWD will have to pay about $5,000 for crop disruption to affected farmers. The line is expected to begin delivering water next week. &nbsp;&nbsp;<ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>

Lifestyle

Community important on our journey of faith

This week, Beardstown had a chance to celebrate something that many towns do not. It was our ZIP code day! Every one hundred years, the date corresponds to our ZIP code.

Remember God’s goodness, faithfulness
A prayer for when we ask the question ‘why’
Laughter is good medicine

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2018

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers