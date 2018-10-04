Cass Health Dept. offers flu clinics

Home

Thu, 10/04/2018 - 09:30 Casscounty2

The Cass County Health Department is on its way to a community near you in the coming weeks.  Clinics in Arenzville, Ashland, Beardstown, Chandlerville, and Virginia will offer the opportunity for residents to receive their flu shots closer to home.  Getting your flu shot locally means convenience, reducing travel, and supporting health services in your community.              CDC recommends that anyone over 6 months old get a flu shot.  The Cass County Health Department is offering Quadrivalent Vaccine for individuals 6 months and up.  Quadrivalent vaccine offers protection against four strains of the flu, the most of any shot on the market.  The department is able to charge most insurances or accept cash or check for $40.

