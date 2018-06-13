Cass Health Department seeking volunteers for tick research program

The Cass County Health Department in partnership with University of Illinois is looking for participants who would like to participate in a tick surveillance program called Illinois Tick Inventory Collaboration Network or I-TICK.

Ideal participants for the program would be those who work outside on a regular basis, including employees in park districts, forest preserves, mosquito abatement agencies, and public health departments as well as master gardeners and master naturalists in these University of Illinois Extension programs. Participants will collect ticks found on themselves and record other data for five days within a two- week timeframe. Anyone interested in participating in the tick collection program is encouraged to attend an informational meeting on Tuesday, June 19, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Cass County Health Department in Virginia.

Tick-borne diseases are on the rise across the nation. Since 1990, Illinois has seen a tenfold increase in the number of reported human cases of tick-borne diseases, which includes Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and a dozen more. As the 2018 tick season gets under way, researchers at the University of Illinois are launching a surveillance program to learn more about where and when Illinoisans are encountering ticks.