Cass County Sheriff ’s News

Wed, 04/04/2018

Aime Samson Mungunz Ngonzo, 47, of Jacksonville was ticketed March 27 by sheriff’s deputies for speeding and for operating an uninsured vehicle.

Thomas A. Swinson, 26, of Ashland was ticketed March 27 for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cannabis not more than 10 grams, and criminal trespassing.

Heather M. Altig, 29 of Tallula was arrested March 19 and charged with trespassing on property.

Lorenzo M. Monjaraz, of Jacksonville was ticketed March 24 and charged with no valid drivers license.

Lifestyle

Change can reap positive benefits

I like change, I really do.

No, I am not one to go “fixing” something that isn’t broken, but I do not necessarily fear change. In fact, in most instances, I embrace change.

The miraculous story of Easter
The source and meaning of 'love'

