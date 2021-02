Pictured is the wreckage of the Dodge Caravan driven by Christopher Stoneking on Feb. 17, 2017, when it collided with the back of a semi-tractor trailer truck stopped in traffic as it waited to turn into the JBS parking lot.

A rural Beardstown man has been sentenced to prison in connection with a February 2017 car crash that left a woman dead and two children injured. Christopher W. Stoneking, 30, was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday, Jan. 27, 2021 after a pleading guilty to reckless homicide before Judge Michael L. Atterberry. In exchange for his guilty plea, the state dismissed six other counts…